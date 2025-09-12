 'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange During DISHA Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange During DISHA Meeting

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange During DISHA Meeting

The tension was briefly diffused during tea service, when Gandhi offered Singh extra tea and biscuits after the minister jokingly referenced DISHA guidelines about tea service.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

UP: A video of a sharp exchange between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh during a DISHA committee meeting in Raebareli has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred during a DISHA meeting at the Collectorate auditorium, where Gandhi, as committee chairman, insisted all discussions should be conducted with his consultation. Singh countered by stating that since Gandhi doesn't follow the Speaker's directions in Parliament, he isn't bound to listen to Gandhi's instructions either.

Earlier, when Gandhi commenced his visit to Rae Bareli, Singh along with his supporters organised a demonstration against the Congress parliamentarian regarding the recent controversy involving derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Singh stated, "Rahul Gandhi remained silent on the issue of disrespectful comments made about PM Modi's mother in Bihar. Gandhi should offer an apology and denounce the party workers who made such offensive remarks about the Prime Minister's mother, and they should be removed from the party."

The meeting was attended by Amethi MP KL Sharma and several public representatives, although Unchahar MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey was notably absent.

FPJ Shorts
'Please Joe Root, Make A Hundred': Grace Hayden Hilariously Reacts As Matthew Hayden's Bold 'Nude' Bet Goes Viral; Video
'Please Joe Root, Make A Hundred': Grace Hayden Hilariously Reacts As Matthew Hayden's Bold 'Nude' Bet Goes Viral; Video
Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries
Pune's Sassoon General Hospital Successfully Performs 3 Robotic Knee Surgeries
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers

Speaking to News18 later, Singh explained that Gandhi wanted to conduct the meeting outside DISHA guidelines, which he opposed. "We don't need to accept wrong statements," Singh said, adding that Gandhi comes with a team and three-page drafts.

Read Also
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Chairs DISHA Meeting In Raebareli, Unchahar MLA Manoj Pandey Walks Out In...
article-image

The tension was briefly diffused during tea service, when Gandhi offered Singh extra tea and biscuits after the minister jokingly referenced DISHA guidelines about tea service.

Singh, a former Congress member who joined the BJP in 2018, has twice contested unsuccessfully against the Gandhi family from the Raebareli constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

'Not Bound To Listen To...': Rahul Gandhi, UP Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh Engage In Heated Exchange...

PM Modi To Unveil 31 Projects Worth ₹8,500 Crore In Manipur On September 13

PM Modi To Unveil 31 Projects Worth ₹8,500 Crore In Manipur On September 13

On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

On Camera: 19-Year-Old ITI Student Jumps Into Hathni Kund Barrage, Dies

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Offers Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

Mauritius PM Ramgoolam Offers Prayers At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...

'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing...