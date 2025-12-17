 'Humanity Failed…': Bengaluru Woman Laments Husband’s Death After Hospitals Turn Him Away & Bystanders Deny Help
HomeIndia'Humanity Failed…': Bengaluru Woman Laments Husband's Death After Hospitals Turn Him Away & Bystanders Deny Help

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
Bengaluru: A heart-wrenching incident took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday. A 34-year-old garage mechanic died following alleged apathy from hospitals, emergency services and passers-by.

“Humanity failed to help my husband. I was covered in blood, pleading for help, but no one came,” the wife of the deceased said, as quoted by NDTV.

Venkataramanan, a resident of Balaji Nagar, complained of severe chest pain at around 3.30 am. His wife rushed him on a motorcycle in search of urgent medical treatment.

According to his wife, the couple were turned away from two hospitals in succession. At the first hospital, she was told that no doctor was on duty. At the second, they were allegedly advised to take him elsewhere after being told he had suffered a stroke. Ambulance services also failed to respond in time.

While travelling between hospitals, the couple met with an accident. CCTV footage showed Venkataramanan lying injured on the road as his wife folded her hands and begged passing vehicles to stop. None did for several minutes.

Finally, a cab driver stopped and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Venkataramanan’s life could have been saved if medical services had responded in time or if bystanders had shown humanity. Venkataramanan was a garage mechanic by profession.

Despite the devastating loss, the family chose to donate Venkataramanan’s eyes, allowing his death to restore sight to others.

