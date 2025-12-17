 Rajasthan To Use Drones For Transporting Human Organs In Cadaver Transplants
Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan To Use Drones For Transporting Human Organs In Cadaver Transplants | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: Along with agriculture and defense, now, human organs will be transported with the help of drones for cadaver transplants in Jaipur. A private medical university, Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, has come up with the initiative to ensure hassle-free delivery of organs to the operating theater on time.

Chief Operating Officer of the university Sukant Das said that organs obtained after brain death can only be transplanted within a certain time limit. Currently, ambulances and green corridors are used to transport such organs, but drones will help overcome the obstacles of traffic, distance, and time and ensure safe transport of organs from airports and one hospital to another.

Claiming it to be the first of its kind of initiative in the country, Sukant Das clarified that this will be a free service to the patients, and no fee will be charged for this.

