Rajasthan SIR: Jaipur Sees Massive Voter List Overhaul; Over 5.3 Lakh Names Removed In Draft Roll

Jaipur: A massive reshuffle has taken place in Jaipur district’s electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). According to the draft voter list, more than 5.36 lakh voters have been removed across 17 Assembly constituencies, effectively excluding every ninth voter in the district.

Details

The draft voter list for the state was released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

The deletions in the list were made due to various reasons such as migration, death, and duplicate registrations.

In addition, 1.90 lakh voters could not be mapped with the 2002 voter list and will now be required to prove their citizenship by submitting prescribed documents.

All affected voters have been given time to file claims and objections till January 15.

The SIR has significantly impacted Sanganer, the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Here, 61,674 voters, about 16.46 per cent of the total electorate, have been removed from the draft list. Another 24,465 voters remain unmapped. Before the revision, Sanganer had 3,74,735 registered voters.

Among all constituencies, Civil Lines recorded the highest proportion of deletions.

Out of 2,49,187 voters, 49,474 names (19.85 per cent) were removed. In contrast, Chomu saw the least impact, with only 8,806 voters (3.42 per cent) dropping from a total of 2,57,463.

The claims and objections process has begun, allowing voters whose names are missing or incorrect in the draft list to apply before the concerned Returning Officer until January 15. After verification and hearings, the final voter list will be published.

Before the SIR exercise, Jaipur district had 48,23,379 voters across its 17 Assembly constituencies.

After the removal of 5.36 lakh names, the draft list now stands at 42,87,103 voters. Going with the Assembly-wise summary in Jaipur district, the total names removed are 5,36,276 (11.12 per cent). Out of these, voters without mapping are 1,90,022, while the highest removal is from Civil Lines, which accounts for 19.85 per cent. The lowest removal is from the Chomu seat, which is 3.42 per cent.

Officials clarified that voters falling under the no-mapping category will be required to submit 13 specified documents to establish eligibility.

