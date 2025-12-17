Delhites To Soon Pre-Book Alcohol Online Through An App? Know What's Proposed In New Liquor Policy Draft

Representational image | Pexels

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to introduce a new excise policy that could majorly change how liquor is sold in the national capital. If implemented, alcohol consumers in Delhi may soon be able to pre-book their preferred liquor brands through a mobile application, allowing them to check availability and reserve purchases from nearby stores without stepping out in advance.

The proposed changes are part of a new excise policy currently being drafted by a committee chaired by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma. The committee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive draft aimed at improving transparency, convenience for consumers, and better regulation of liquor sales across the city.

According to a PTI report quoting official sources, the draft policy includes a provision that would allow customers to pre-book their favourite liquor brands using an app. The application would enable users to view brand availability at nearby retail outlets and reserve products in advance. Sources indicated that the draft policy is likely to be made public by January 2026 to invite feedback from citizens and other stakeholders before finalisation.

Number Of Alcohol Outlets In Residential Areas To Reduce

At present, Delhi has over 700 liquor shops operated by four government-run corporations, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS). One of the key considerations of the new policy is to reduce the number of liquor outlets in residential areas to avoid clustering of shops in specific localities, which has often drawn complaints from residents.

Explaining how the pre-booking system may function, a source told NDTV that the proposed application would map all liquor stores and require them to regularly update their stock details. Customers would be able to see whether their preferred brand is available at a nearby outlet and reserve it in advance.

Also Watch:

Nominal Fee To Be Paid For Pre-Booking

The policy is also considering whether a nominal pre-booking fee should be charged and how long shop owners must hold the reserved order. As per discussions, stores may be required to wait for up to an hour for customers to collect their pre-booked liquor, after which the order could be cancelled and sold to others.

The app is also expected to include a grievance redressal mechanism, allowing customers to lodge complaints against irregularities such as overcharging or forced sale of specific brands. Additionally, the policy aims to curb the practice of brand pushing by retailers, ensuring customers are not compelled to buy certain labels.

Officials noted that the current excise policy was extended for three months due to delays in finalising the new framework. The upcoming policy, once approved, is expected to modernise liquor retail in Delhi while improving consumer convenience and regulatory oversight.