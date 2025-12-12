 Gujarat Police's Film-Style Chase: How A Liquor-Laden Creta Evaded A Roadblock In Navsari & Sparked Statewide Hunt | VIDEO
AditiUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Police's Film-Style Chase: How A Liquor-Laden Creta Evaded A Roadblock In Navsari & Sparked Statewide Hunt | VIDEO | X

Navsari: Navsari witnessed a dramatic police chase after officers moved to intercept a Creta reportedly transporting a large consignment of Indian-made foreign liquor.

The incident unfolded across two state highways and ended with the vehicle abandoned in the dark, leading to a wider search for those involved.

How The Chase Began And Why Police Set Up A Blockade

According to information received by the Local Crime Branch in Navsari, a white Creta was believed to be travelling from Selvas towards Rankuva via Dharampur and Rumla while carrying a substantial quantity of English liquor. Acting on the alert, an LCB team led by Head Constable Ganeshbhai and Constable Kiranbhai positioned trucks and other vehicles on State Highway 177 near the Rankuva police post to block the route.

When officers spotted the approaching Creta, the driver reportedly accelerated and attempted to force his way through the blockade. Police said the vehicle first veered towards pedestrians and then rammed into an Eco car and a truck stationed on the highway. Despite the collisions, the driver managed to break through and escape, damaging additional vehicles as officers pursued the car towards Manekpore on State Highway 15.

Visuals of the dramatic chase also surfaced on social media. Have a look:

The chase continued until the suspect abandoned the Creta on a public road and fled into the darkness.

What Police Recovered And The Case Registered So Far

Once officers secured the abandoned vehicle, they found 1,488 bottles of liquor, including whisky and rum. The seized stock was valued at 4.69 lakh rupees, while the Creta itself was estimated at 8 lakh rupees. In total, police recorded a recovery of goods worth 12.69 lakh rupees.

Navsari LCB transferred the case to Chikhli Police Station, where an FIR has been registered under prohibition-related and accident sections. Investigators are now working to identify all individuals linked to the operation, which includes the unidentified driver, anyone who assisted in loading the liquor and those believed to have commissioned the transport.

LCB PI Sagar Ahir said that police set up the blockade after receiving reliable intelligence about the liquor-laden vehicle. He added that the search for the bootleggers remains active.

