 Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

A businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, was revived after suffering a sudden heart attack, thanks to timely CPR administered by another businessman, Sonu Chugh. Rajiv reportedly collapsed after exiting his car. The incident, captured on CCTV on December 7, highlights the critical importance of immediate first aid in such emergencies.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@priyarajputlive

Hapur: A businessman's life was saved in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur after he was given CPR in time. Reportedly, Rajiv collapsed after getting out of his car due to a sudden heart attack. Seeing this, Sonu Chugh, another businessman nearby, immediately began administering CPR. The timely first aid saved Rajiv’s life.

The entire incident was also captured on the CCTV camera installed in the locality and the footage is now going viral on social media.

The clip shows Rajiv and Sonu getting out of the car and, just as Sonu was taking luggage from the car’s boot, Rajiv collapsed.

Sonu immediately left the luggage and began giving Rajiv CPR. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place on December 7 at around 1:00 Am.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Jumps 450 Points, Nifty Surges 148 As Metal Stocks Lead Strong Rally
Sensex Jumps 450 Points, Nifty Surges 148 As Metal Stocks Lead Strong Rally
Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong As Teenagers Set Fire On Rail Tracks In Sydney, Arrested After Swift Action By Police
Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong As Teenagers Set Fire On Rail Tracks In Sydney, Arrested After Swift Action By Police
Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'
Exclusive! Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra On People Calling Dhurandhar A Propaganda Film, 'I See Cinema As Cinema'
Meta Appoints Aman Jain As Head Of Public Policy, Strengthening Its India & APAC Leadership Push
Meta Appoints Aman Jain As Head Of Public Policy, Strengthening Its India & APAC Leadership Push
Read Also
'I Found Her Alive, Tried CPR': Rahul Raj Singh Recounts the Moment He Discovered Pratyusha Banerjee...
article-image

Sonu's timely action saved Rajiv's life. Doctors say that the golden minutes are crucial in heart attack cases. Timely CPR administration significantly increases a patient's chances of survival. This incident has once again highlighted the importance of CPR training.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC...

'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC...