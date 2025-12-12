Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@priyarajputlive

Hapur: A businessman's life was saved in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur after he was given CPR in time. Reportedly, Rajiv collapsed after getting out of his car due to a sudden heart attack. Seeing this, Sonu Chugh, another businessman nearby, immediately began administering CPR. The timely first aid saved Rajiv’s life.

The entire incident was also captured on the CCTV camera installed in the locality and the footage is now going viral on social media.

The clip shows Rajiv and Sonu getting out of the car and, just as Sonu was taking luggage from the car’s boot, Rajiv collapsed.

Sonu immediately left the luggage and began giving Rajiv CPR. According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place on December 7 at around 1:00 Am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sonu's timely action saved Rajiv's life. Doctors say that the golden minutes are crucial in heart attack cases. Timely CPR administration significantly increases a patient's chances of survival. This incident has once again highlighted the importance of CPR training.