Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 on Friday, December12, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 12, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-31 for Friday, 12-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RL 435995 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: NASEER T ABDUL KAREEM

Agency No.: Y 3740

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 435995 RB 435995

RC 435995 RD 435995

RE 435995 RF 435995

RG 435995 RH 435995

RJ 435995 RK 435995 RM 435995

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RC 590380 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: SECRETARY, KCWS

Agency No.: W 1687

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RD 862930 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0204 1012 2096 2144 2214 2858 3388 3466 3724 4387 4501 4891 5059 5660 6278 7910 7967 8967 9196

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2104 3438 4604 8713 9182 9782

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1264 1277 1509 1707 1887 2299 4321 4530 5354 6253 7083 7119 7349 7579 7663 7749 8138 8330 8426 8774 8908 8964 8965 9822 9899

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0195 0236 0253 0380 0444 0761 0979 1123 1284 1301 1352 1607 1882 2076 2264 2365 2374 2433 2457 2480 2602 2656 2724 2798 2863 3310 3380 3693 4325 4474 4525 4743 4786 5038 5128 5365 5377 5772 5785 5972 6013 6032 6079 6164 6607 6834 6899 7103 7133 7247 7392 7445 8025 8061 8075 8125 8130 8160 8174 8326 8366 8416 8468 8516 8676 9010 9022 9197 9223 9276 9410 9492 9528 9637 9673 9903

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0009 0048 0154 0312 0337 0432 0621 0890 0905 1034 1056 1208 1219 1229 1376 1402 1559 1743 1801 1910 1944 2193 2441 2572 2591 2787 2979 3060 3181 3287 3458 3786 3830 3869 3919 4285 4375 4545 4570 4584 4622 4674 4883 4949 5064 5106 5166 5198 5233 5485 5502 5528 5632 5769 5820 5927 6289 6393 6395 6543 6847 6919 6928 7047 7157 7248 7277 7436 7514 7539 7558 7665 7684 7731 7789 7868 8065 8238 8273 8421 8472 8496 8501 8634 8699 9091 9205 9289 9301 9449 9646 9882

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0293 1247 2166 7877 0497 6329 2012 6745 3052 9688 3612 4398 4907 4682 1592 9281 0446 5295 4902 9982 7425 1752 1857 7904 7806 6170 1507 8021 7479 1650 3571 7285 9046 7234 4040 6194 7216 4596 7889 3897 0504 0049 6411 2097 1980 9596 7498 8817 1612 6503 0706 3204 2396 6841 0135 4463 5787 4211 4250 7528 3587 4649 2129 3009 7146 3055 2937 2556 6065 1669 4962 2363 7830 4676 7341 0256 1468 9063 3041 4293 3759 2321 9711 4847 6132 8741 2690 1658 6644 3864 2037 6410 7297 9702 7875 6084 0723 6722 1309 6744 5667 2427 7957 3505 8208 9816 3306 6846 3913 6294 0426 8648 8610 2519 6997 7250 0136 5510 8205 8959 9582 3716 8340 1920 8820

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.