 Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-31 on Friday, December12, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-31 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 12, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-31 for Friday, 12-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

FPJ Shorts
Meta Appoints Aman Jain As Head Of Public Policy, Strengthening Its India & APAC Leadership Push
Meta Appoints Aman Jain As Head Of Public Policy, Strengthening Its India & APAC Leadership Push
Mumbai: Couple Enters Disabled Coach Of Dombivali–CSMT Local Train, Abuses Passengers; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai: Couple Enters Disabled Coach Of Dombivali–CSMT Local Train, Abuses Passengers; Video Goes Viral
ChatGPT 5.2 vs ChatGPT 5.1: Should You Upgrade To The New Version?
ChatGPT 5.2 vs ChatGPT 5.1: Should You Upgrade To The New Version?
Italian Cuisine Gets UNESCO Recognition; Becomes First Country To Receive Prestigious Honour
Italian Cuisine Gets UNESCO Recognition; Becomes First Country To Receive Prestigious Honour

(Common to all series)

RL 435995 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: NASEER T ABDUL KAREEM

Agency No.:  Y 3740

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RA 435995  RB 435995

RC 435995  RD 435995

RE 435995  RF 435995

RG 435995  RH 435995

RJ 435995  RK 435995  RM 435995

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RC 590380 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: SECRETARY, KCWS

Agency No.: W 1687

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RD 862930 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0204  1012  2096  2144  2214  2858  3388  3466  3724  4387  4501  4891  5059  5660  6278  7910  7967  8967  9196

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2104  3438  4604  8713  9182  9782

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

1264  1277  1509  1707  1887  2299  4321  4530  5354  6253  7083  7119  7349  7579  7663  7749  8138  8330  8426  8774  8908  8964  8965  9822  9899

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0195  0236  0253  0380  0444  0761  0979  1123  1284  1301  1352  1607  1882  2076  2264  2365  2374  2433  2457  2480  2602  2656  2724  2798  2863  3310  3380  3693  4325  4474  4525  4743  4786  5038  5128  5365  5377  5772  5785  5972  6013  6032  6079  6164  6607  6834  6899  7103  7133  7247  7392  7445  8025  8061  8075  8125  8130  8160  8174  8326  8366  8416  8468  8516  8676  9010  9022  9197  9223  9276  9410  9492  9528  9637  9673  9903

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0009  0048  0154  0312  0337  0432  0621  0890  0905  1034  1056  1208  1219  1229  1376  1402  1559  1743  1801  1910  1944  2193  2441  2572  2591  2787  2979  3060  3181  3287  3458  3786  3830  3869  3919  4285  4375  4545  4570  4584  4622  4674  4883  4949  5064  5106  5166  5198  5233  5485  5502  5528  5632  5769  5820  5927  6289  6393  6395  6543  6847  6919  6928  7047  7157  7248  7277  7436  7514  7539  7558  7665  7684  7731  7789  7868  8065  8238  8273  8421  8472  8496  8501  8634  8699  9091  9205  9289  9301  9449  9646  9882

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0293  1247  2166  7877  0497  6329  2012  6745  3052  9688  3612  4398  4907  4682  1592  9281  0446  5295  4902  9982  7425  1752  1857  7904  7806  6170  1507  8021  7479  1650  3571  7285  9046  7234  4040  6194  7216  4596  7889  3897  0504  0049  6411  2097  1980  9596  7498  8817  1612  6503  0706  3204  2396  6841  0135  4463  5787  4211  4250  7528  3587  4649  2129  3009  7146  3055  2937  2556  6065  1669  4962  2363  7830  4676  7341  0256  1468  9063  3041  4293  3759  2321  9711  4847  6132  8741  2690  1658  6644  3864  2037  6410  7297  9702  7875  6084  0723  6722  1309  6744  5667  2427  7957  3505  8208  9816  3306  6846  3913  6294  0426  8648  8610  2519  6997  7250  0136  5510  8205  8959  9582  3716  8340  1920  8820

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-31: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result: December 11, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-601 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...
article-image

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC...

'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC...