 Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCrisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions

Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions

IndiGo on Friday appointed US-based Chief Aviation Advisors, led by veteran expert Captain John Illson, to conduct an independent review of its recent operational crisis. The assessment will analyse root causes and improvement areas, following recommendations by IndiGo’s Crisis Management Group.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions | Unsplash.com

New Delhi: Crisis-hit IndiGo airline on Friday (December 12) appointed US-based Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors. The firm is led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert.

"Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customized consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo's Statement

IndiGo's Statement |

As per the airline, the main objective of the new appointment is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) constituted by the IndiGo Board.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Salil Arora? Punjab Keeper Makes Heads Turn With Stellar Century Days Before IPL 2026 Auction
Who Is Salil Arora? Punjab Keeper Makes Heads Turn With Stellar Century Days Before IPL 2026 Auction
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment
Modi Government Renames MGNREGA & Expands Benefits, Rural Workers To Get 125 Days Of Guaranteed Employment

"With the Board's approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Read Also
IndiGo Offers ₹10,000 Vouchers After Massive Flight Disruptions; CEO Summoned Again By DGCA
article-image

Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs). Notably, these FOIs were directly responsible for overseeing IndiGo, as the fallout from the airline’s large-scale disruptions continues. The action was taken after thousands of passengers remained affected by widespread cancellations of IndiGo flights due to its operational crisis.

All the suspended FOIs are from Air India. They were on deployment with the aviation regulator to monitor IndiGo operations. These supervisors are Rishi Raj Chatterjee, Seema Jhamnani, Anil Kumar Pokhriyal and Priyan Kaishik.

After cancellation of more than 5,000 flights for over nine continuous days, IndiGo's flight operations are slowly becoming normal on Friday. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai were the worst-affected airports due to cancellation of flights.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of...

Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

UP Shocker: Kidnapped Girl’s Chair-Tied Photo Posted On Instagram; Rae Bareli Police Rescue Her In...

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Caught on Camera: Young Entrepreneur Saves Businessman’s Life With CPR In UP’s Hapur – VIDEO

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000

Prada Launches Limited Edition 'Made In India' Chappals For ₹84,000