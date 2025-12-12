Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of Flight Disruptions | Unsplash.com

New Delhi: Crisis-hit IndiGo airline on Friday (December 12) appointed US-based Chief Aviation Advisors LLC to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors. The firm is led by Captain John Illson, a veteran aviation expert.

"Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customized consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo's Statement |

As per the airline, the main objective of the new appointment is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) constituted by the IndiGo Board.

"With the Board's approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors (FOIs). Notably, these FOIs were directly responsible for overseeing IndiGo, as the fallout from the airline’s large-scale disruptions continues. The action was taken after thousands of passengers remained affected by widespread cancellations of IndiGo flights due to its operational crisis.

All the suspended FOIs are from Air India. They were on deployment with the aviation regulator to monitor IndiGo operations. These supervisors are Rishi Raj Chatterjee, Seema Jhamnani, Anil Kumar Pokhriyal and Priyan Kaishik.

After cancellation of more than 5,000 flights for over nine continuous days, IndiGo's flight operations are slowly becoming normal on Friday. Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai were the worst-affected airports due to cancellation of flights.