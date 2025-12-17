Varanasi To Host IIA International Tourism And Hospitality Expo 2025, Bringing Global Stakeholders To Promote Investment And Tourism

Varanasi will host the IIA International Tourism and Hospitality Expo 2025 on December 18 and 19 at Hotel Taj Ganges, bringing together global stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector. |

Lucknow: Varanasi will host the IIA International Tourism and Hospitality Expo 2025 on December 18 and 19 at Hotel Taj Ganges, bringing together global stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector.

The event is being jointly organised by the Indian Industries Association and Invest U.P., Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The two day international expo aims to position India, with a focus on Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi, on the global tourism map while creating business and investment opportunities for MSMEs, start ups, service providers and artisans. Organisers said Varanasi was chosen for its status as one of the world’s oldest living cities and its growing profile as a spiritual, cultural and tourism hub following major infrastructure and heritage development.

The expo will serve as a platform for business networking, investment facilitation and policy dialogue in the tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Over 85 exhibitors are expected to participate, showcasing products and services related to tourism, hospitality, travel and allied sectors. More than 5,000 business visitors from India and abroad are likely to attend.

International participation will include ambassadors, high commissioners and trade officials from six countries, who will visit the exhibition and take part in an international seminar on investments, exports and imports. Invest U.P. will also make presentations on ease of doing business and investment opportunities in the state.

Key attractions include a Jyotish Sammelan on December 19, chaired by Prof Bihari Lal Sharma of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, and a seminar on industrial services focusing on industry growth and sustainability. Organisers have invited industry stakeholders, investors and media to participate and help showcase Varanasi as a global tourism destination.