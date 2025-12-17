 SC Modifies August Order, Allows Action Against BS-III & Older Vehicles In Delhi-NCR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC Modifies August Order, Allows Action Against BS-III & Older Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

SC Modifies August Order, Allows Action Against BS-III & Older Vehicles In Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court modified its August 12 order on vehicle restrictions in Delhi-NCR, clarifying that only BS-IV and newer vehicles are exempt from coercive action. The move follows a request by the Delhi government amid rising air pollution concerns and allows action against older, more polluting vehicles.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | Image: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday modified its August 12 order, which had barred coercive action against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in the National Capital Region (NCR). The apex court has now clarified that only BS-IV and newer vehicles will be exempt from such action.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant passed the order on a request made by the Delhi government, which sought permission to take action against older vehicles in view of the worsening air quality in the national capital.

According to Live Law, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, sought a modification of the August 12 order to allow action against vehicles up to the BS-III emission standard. She submitted that the emission standards of older vehicles are very poor and that they significantly contribute to air pollution. The submission was supported by the amicus curiae in the air pollution matter.

Accepting the request, the Supreme Court modified its earlier order, stating, “No coercive steps shall be taken against owners of vehicles which are BS-IV and newer on the ground that they are more than 10 years old in the case of diesel vehicles and more than 15 years old in the case of petrol vehicles.”

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Shilpa Raizada Returns As Surekha, Netizens React 'Finally Someone From Goenka Family Is Here'- VIDEO
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Shilpa Raizada Returns As Surekha, Netizens React 'Finally Someone From Goenka Family Is Here'- VIDEO
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
Mumbai Medical Milestone: Doctors Remove World’s Largest 550-Gram Prostate Using Robotic Surgery On 70-Year-Old Patient At Kokilaben Ambani Hospital
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She First Met Nick Jonas On Twitter, Kapil Sharma Jokes 'Hum Pe Case Ho Gaye'—VIDEO
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Priyanka Chopra Reveals She First Met Nick Jonas On Twitter, Kapil Sharma Jokes 'Hum Pe Case Ho Gaye'—VIDEO
VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village
VIDEO: Agra Women Storm Liquor Shop, Smash Bottles Over Alcohol Menace In Mahua Village
Read Also
Supreme Court Bars Coercive Action Against Owners Of End-Of-Life Vehicles In NCR
article-image

In 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years be barred from plying in the Delhi-NCR as an anti-pollution measure. The Supreme Court upheld this ruling in 2018.

In 2024, the Delhi government issued guidelines on managing end-of-life vehicles in public spaces. More recently, it announced that fuel stations would stop supplying fuel to such vehicles from July 1, 2025. However, the decision was later suspended following public backlash. Subsequently, the Delhi government sought modifications to the restrictions, leading to the August 12 order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Speeding E-Rickshaw Breaks Parapet, Falls Into Open Drain In Lucknow; Rider Killed - VIDEO

Speeding E-Rickshaw Breaks Parapet, Falls Into Open Drain In Lucknow; Rider Killed - VIDEO

'Mere Size Ka Nhi Aata': Man's Honest Reply After Madhya Pradesh Traffic Cop Offers His Helmet...

'Mere Size Ka Nhi Aata': Man's Honest Reply After Madhya Pradesh Traffic Cop Offers His Helmet...

PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler...

PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler...

Spine-Chilling Video! Female Passengers Jump From Tourist Bus Rolling Backwards On Dalhousie Hill

Spine-Chilling Video! Female Passengers Jump From Tourist Bus Rolling Backwards On Dalhousie Hill

Karnataka Govt Misled House On ₹2,000 Aid To Women, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Admits Lapse

Karnataka Govt Misled House On ₹2,000 Aid To Women, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Admits Lapse