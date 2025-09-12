IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shouts Of 'Boycott Game' Grow Louder On Social Media

Image: ACC/X

The India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2025 is two days away and social media has been flooded with messages to boycott the match. Fans have also raised questions on the match taking place in Dubai. One social media user asked, "Are BCCI and Terrorism playing the match for money?". Another one said," How can India play a cricket match against a nation that martyred innocent Indian civilians in Pahalgam a few months ago?

The questions remain unanswered but the match will be the first between two nations since ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year. The Supreme Court on Thursday had also declined to urgently list a plea seeking cancellation of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

Netizens call for a boycott of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match

Why is India playing match against Pakistan despite opposition?

India has not played a bilateral cricket series with Pakistan for several years. The government has made it clear that this will continue across sports. However the same rule cannot be implemented when it comes to multi team events organised by ICC and ACC.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed the reason by India will be playing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking to NDTV, the BCCI secretary explained that if India refuses to play Pakistan in a multi-team event, the Asian Cricket Council or ICC could take strict action. He also pointed out that such a decision could impact the future of young players.

Even Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a request to urgently list a plea seeking an interim stay on the cricket match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 14.

The plea filed by one Urvashi Jain, challenged the scheduled match by contending that playing with Pakistan would send an opposite message and that the dignity and security of citizens come before entertainment.

The plea asserted that the cricket match between India and Pakistan is detrimental to the national interest, to the morale of the armed forces and of the nation as a whole.

Has the tickets for India vs Pakistan match been soldout?

Earlier The Times of India reported that the tickets for the India vs Pakistan match has not been sold out due to a combination of 'eye-watering prices and packaged sales'. However, the latest development suggested that the Dubai international Stadium is set to be packed for the high-octane encounter on Sunday, September 14.

A source of the ECB speaking to the Times of India claimed,"The signs are very encouraging. There is no truth to the claim that tickets are not getting sold. On Wednesday night, we put out 3,000 tickets through the online channel the Platinum List and they were all sold out within a couple of minutes. It clearly shows that there is strong interest among fans."

(with ANI Inputs)