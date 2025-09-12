'If You Shout, You Will...': Heated Exchange Between Senior Lawyers During Sunjay Kapur Case Hearing In Delhi HC Caught On Camera

New Delhi: A drama unfolded in the Delhi High Court on Thursday during the hearing of the case involving late Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property. A heated exchange took place between two lawyers during the arguments. The incident was caught on camera and its video is doing surfaced online.

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani represented Karisma Kapoor’s children, while Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared for Priya Sachdev, Sunjay’s third wife. During arguments, Jethmalani and Nayar engaged in a verbal clash with each other.

Video Of Heated Exchange Between Two Lawyers:

Karishma Kapur Hearing: In Justice Jyoti Singh’s court, tempers ran high as Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar clashed during arguments,… pic.twitter.com/Ll6Ccb5oPq — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 12, 2025

The incident took place in Justice Jyoti Singh’s courtroom. "Don't shout at me," one of the lawyers could be heard saying. The argument broke out after Nayar was interrupted by Jethmalani. Responding sharply, Nayar said, "Please don't interrupt me. I'm not used to interruption."

Hitting back at Sachdev's lawyer, Jethmalani said, "Well, you should get a taste of your own medicine then, and don't shout at me. Please don't shout at me."

"If you shout, you'll get paid back in coin," he added.