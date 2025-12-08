IndiGo Crisis: Airline Refunds ₹827 Crore, Returns 4,500 Bags Amid Govt Warning Over Flight Chaos

IndiGo crisis: Airline refunds ₹827 crore, returns 4,500 bags amid government warning | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi, Dec 8: Facing intense government scrutiny, low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday said it has so far refunded Rs 827 crore to affected passengers, and the rest is under process for cancellations up to December 15.

4,500 Bags Returned; Remaining to Be Delivered Soon

IndiGo said it was set to operate over 1,800 flights on Monday, up from 1,650 on Sunday, adding that more than 4,500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and "we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours".

We’d like to inform you that refunds for flights cancelled between 3rd December 2025 and 15th December 2025 are already being processed.



In case your plans have changed due to the disruption, we are also offering a full waiver on change and cancellation requests for all… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 8, 2025

On-Time Performance Improves to 91%

"Today, we are all set to operate over 1,800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to. We have optimised our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91 per cent across the network," said the airline.

Govt Warns of Strict Action Over Flight Disruptions

The statement came as the government said it will take strict action against low-cost airline over the massive disruption of flights to "set an example" for all airlines.

Probe Initiated Into IndiGo Crisis

Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said in the Parliament on Monday that the government has initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

VIDEO | Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the IndiGo crisis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu says, "The IndiGo crisis occurred due to problems in its crew rostering and internal planning systems. IndiGo was supposed to manage crew rosters through its day-to-day… pic.twitter.com/aiz8a9ubwN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2025

Minister Accuses IndiGo of Poor Crew Management

"IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there is any non-compliance, we will take action," he said on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

Cancellations Communicated in Advance, Says Airline

According to the airline, all cancellations in Monday's schedule were executed on Sunday, ensuring advance notifications being sent to customers.

IndiGo Says Recovery Underway

"While IndiGo is progressing further on the path to full recovery, we remain committed to assisting our customers and addressing their queries and requests on a war footing. To this end, we have expedited several internal processes," it added.

Assisting Over 2 Lakh Customers Daily

The airline said it is assisting over 2 lakh customers every day, across various communications channels.

Apology Issued, Claims Compliance With Safety Norms

"We regret this disruption and apologise sincerely to all our customers. We would like to reiterate that all our operations are fully compliant with the relevant FDTL norms and safety regulations, as they have been throughout the last two decades,” IndiGo added.

