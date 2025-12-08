 Indigo Crisis: 'Government Will Take Strict Action,' Says Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu | VIDEO
The government will take strict action against low-cost airline IndiGo over the massive disruption of flights to "set an example" for all airlines, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said in the Parliament on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi, Dec 8: The government will take strict action against low-cost airline IndiGo over the massive disruption of flights to "set an example" for all airlines, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said in the Parliament on Monday.

He said that the government has initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

Minister Says IndiGo Failed to Manage Crew and Roster

"We care for pilots, crew, and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there is any non-compliance, we will take action," he said on the floor of the Rajya Sabha.

Crisis Triggered by New Safety Norms

The minister said the chaos that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and stranded thousands of people was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force.

Govt Pushes for More Airlines in the Sector

Naidu also said the government wants more players in the aviation sector and that the country has the potential to have five major airlines.

New Norms Aimed at Minimising Pilot Fatigue

At the centre of the chaos were new flight safety rules that the government announced nearly two years ago. These rules focused on tackling pilot fatigue to ensure greater flight safety. The implementation of the rules required airlines to recruit more pilots.

Crew Shortage Led to Massive Cancellations

IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights daily and has traditionally focused on minimising downtime, fell short of crew as the new rules kicked in. This led to hundreds of cancellations, with an ordeal for passengers.

DGCA Temporarily Relaxes Norms

As the situation plunged into a deep crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation temporarily relaxed the new norms till February to enable the beleaguered airline to resume operations.

