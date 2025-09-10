Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Larry Ellison and Elon Musk |

Meet American businessman and technology leader Larry Ellison, who now emerges as the world's richest man.

The development comes after shares of Ellison's company Oracle Corporation saw stock valuation soar unprecedentedly.

Shares of Oracle corporation shattered all records to enable Ellison to make a sweet $101 billion gain

And with this impressive lead, Ellison unsettled Elon Musk of Tesla and X from the coveted global rich-list.

The Oracle chief had candidly confessed last year of his grand plans of acquiring an undisclosed sum in Apple. He had quipped that he wished to see the legendary Steve Jobs as the CEO, referring to the time when Jobs had unceremoniously stepped down from the Cupertino headquartered company.

Shares of Oracle Corporation surged in American markets - the most in nearly 33 years.

Oracle Corporation has not only turned into a darling of the investors but also showcased strong advanced bookings and business from the Cloud function.

The Indian subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, Oracle Financial Services too jumped in trade on Wednesday on Indian bourses.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, some 80,000 shares exchanged hands to help Oracle Corporation soar upwards by 10.19%.

The stock made an impressive 856.80 point lead in just one session to settle at Rs 9268.15 apiece.