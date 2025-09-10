 Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsElon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Elon Musk is no more the world's richest man as he gets pipped by Larry Ellison. Stocks of Oracle sizzle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Larry Ellison and Elon Musk |

Meet American businessman and technology leader Larry Ellison, who now emerges as the world's richest man.

The development comes after shares of Ellison's company Oracle Corporation saw stock valuation soar unprecedentedly.

Shares of Oracle corporation shattered all records to enable Ellison to make a sweet $101 billion gain

And with this impressive lead, Ellison unsettled Elon Musk of Tesla and X from the coveted global rich-list.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Was There, Banging On The Door’: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Her Mother Was Locked In A Room & Was Told To Sign Papers
‘I Was There, Banging On The Door’: Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Her Mother Was Locked In A Room & Was Told To Sign Papers
Uttar Pradesh News: Protests Erupt In Raebareli As Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Blocked By BJP Minister
Uttar Pradesh News: Protests Erupt In Raebareli As Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy Blocked By BJP Minister
Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes
Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs, Pothole Filling To Ease Commuter Woes
Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls
Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Hold Hearing On Draft Ward Structure For 2025 Polls

The Oracle chief had candidly confessed last year of his grand plans of acquiring an undisclosed sum in Apple. He had quipped that he wished to see the legendary Steve Jobs as the CEO, referring to the time when Jobs had unceremoniously stepped down from the Cupertino headquartered company.

Shares of Oracle Corporation surged in American markets - the most in nearly 33 years.

Oracle Corporation has not only turned into a darling of the investors but also showcased strong advanced bookings and business from the Cloud function.

The Indian subsidiary of Oracle Corporation, Oracle Financial Services too jumped in trade on Wednesday on Indian bourses.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange, some 80,000 shares exchanged hands to help Oracle Corporation soar upwards by 10.19%.

The stock made an impressive 856.80 point lead in just one session to settle at Rs 9268.15 apiece.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict

PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict

Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence;...

France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence;...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO