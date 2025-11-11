 Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12

Sharif blamed India even after the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | X @_newscasting_

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed India for the suicide blast outside an Islamabad court that killed 12 people. He also alleged India’s role in Monday’s attack on a cadet college in Wana, near the border with Afghanistan.

Sharif blamed India even after the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Sharif claimed that "Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies" were responsible for the twin blasts.

"These attacks are a continuation of India's state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan," Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). India has not reacted to the allegations at the time of posting this article.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confirms Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Visit On December 13 As Part Of 'GOAT India Tour 2025'
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Confirms Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Visit On December 13 As Part Of 'GOAT India Tour 2025'
India’s Job Market Revival: 'Hiring Intent For 2026 Rises To 11 Per Cent, Led By BFSI And Core Sectors,' Says CII-Taggd Report
India’s Job Market Revival: 'Hiring Intent For 2026 Rises To 11 Per Cent, Led By BFSI And Core Sectors,' Says CII-Taggd Report
Torrent Power Q2 Profit Surges Nearly 50 Per Cent To ₹742 Crore On Strong Generation Business
Torrent Power Q2 Profit Surges Nearly 50 Per Cent To ₹742 Crore On Strong Generation Business

Sharif said that while "Indian-backed militants" struck in Islamabad, the same network operating from Afghan territory also attacked innocent children in Wana. He further said, "No condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage," he added.

Read Also
Pakistan Blast Video: Massive Explosion Reported In Parked Car Outside Islamabad Court; 12 Killed,...
article-image

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the country was "in a state of war", describing the latest "suicide bombing" near the Islamabad District Judicial Complex as a "wake-up call" for Pakistan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast...

VIDEO: Turkish Military Plane Goes Down In Georgia After Taking Off From Azerbaijan

VIDEO: Turkish Military Plane Goes Down In Georgia After Taking Off From Azerbaijan

Centuries-old Shipwreck Emerges On Beach Amid Deadly Typhoon In Vietnam | Visuals Inside

Centuries-old Shipwreck Emerges On Beach Amid Deadly Typhoon In Vietnam | Visuals Inside

'Remover Of Obstacles': Elon Musk’s Lord Ganesha Post Wins Praise From Indians On X

'Remover Of Obstacles': Elon Musk’s Lord Ganesha Post Wins Praise From Indians On X

Pakistan Blast Video: Massive Explosion Reported In Parked Car Outside Islamabad Court; 12 Killed,...

Pakistan Blast Video: Massive Explosion Reported In Parked Car Outside Islamabad Court; 12 Killed,...