Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Blames 'India-Sponsored Terrorist Proxies' For Islamabad Suicide Blast That Killed 12

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday blamed India for the suicide blast outside an Islamabad court that killed 12 people. He also alleged India’s role in Monday’s attack on a cadet college in Wana, near the border with Afghanistan.

Sharif blamed India even after the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Sharif claimed that "Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies" were responsible for the twin blasts.

"These attacks are a continuation of India's state-sponsored terrorism aimed at destabilising Pakistan," Sharif was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). India has not reacted to the allegations at the time of posting this article.

Sharif said that while "Indian-backed militants" struck in Islamabad, the same network operating from Afghan territory also attacked innocent children in Wana. He further said, "No condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the country was "in a state of war", describing the latest "suicide bombing" near the Islamabad District Judicial Complex as a "wake-up call" for Pakistan.