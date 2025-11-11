 VIDEO: Turkish Military Plane Goes Down In Georgia After Taking Off From Azerbaijan
The C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey when it crashed, Turkey's defence ministry said on X. It was not clear how many crew were on board the aircraft.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Ankara: A Turkish military cargo plane crashed in Georgia near the border with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Turkish and Georgian authorities said.

Video footage aired on Turkish news outlets appeared to show the aircraft spiraling down and leaving a trail of white smoke.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signalled there were casualties, without providing details.

A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, the ministry said.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said the aircraft crashed in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Erdogan said he was "deeply saddened" by the crash and expressed his condolences for the "martyrs".

C-130 military cargo planes are widely used by Turkey's armed forces for transporting personnel and handling logistical operations.

Turkey and Azerbaijan maintain close military cooperation.

