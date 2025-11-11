Pakistan Blast Video: Massive Explosion Reported In Parked Car Outside Islamabad Court; Casualties Feared

Islamabad was rocked by a car blast on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after a similar explosion occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing at least 12 and leaving several injured.

According to reports, a powerful explosion occurred at the gate of Islamabad's G-11 Judicial Complex, with initial reports indicating that nine people have been killed.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast has spread fear and panic in the area.

Disturbing visuals from the scene showed human body parts strewn across the road. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to Pakistani media, it is suspected that the explosion was a suicide attack, and the suicide bomber's head was recovered from the scene.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.