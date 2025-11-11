What Is Pakistan's 27th Amendment? Bill Granting Sweeping Powers To Army Chief Asif Munir Set For Passage In Assembly | FPJ

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif-led government is preparing to table the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the National Assembly today (Tuesday, November 11), a day after it cleared the Senate.

The amendment, which will reshape Pakistan’s judicial and military command structures, has drawn criticism from the opposition, who call it an “attack on democracy and judicial independence.”

What Is the 27th Amendment Bill?

The proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment introduces extensive changes to Pakistan’s governance framework, particularly targeting the judiciary and military hierarchy. The bill seeks to rewrite several constitutional articles and establish a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) that would assume many functions of the Supreme Court.

According to a report by Dawn, the amendment also revises Article 243, vesting the office of Chief of the Defence Forces in the Chief of Army Staff and abolishing the post of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. This change would formalise the army chief’s authority as the top constitutional commander of all armed forces, further expanding military influence in national decision-making.

Lifetime Field Marshal Rank for Army Chief

The legislation proposes to grant a lifetime Field Marshal rank to the serving army chief, a move that would legally elevate General Asim Munir to the position of Chief of the Defence Forces. As per Reuters, the amendment ensures lifetime privileges, including salary and ceremonial powers, with immunity from prosecution except through a parliamentary impeachment process.

This provision effectively establishes a five-star rank across all three services, creating what critics have described as a “military aristocracy” beyond civilian accountability. Munir, hailed by President Donald Trump as his “favourite Field Marshal,” stands to gain the most from this new framework, consolidating his authority across Pakistan’s military establishment.

Diminishing the Supreme Court’s Role

The 27th Amendment proposes the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court that would oversee constitutional interpretation and rights litigation, that are functions historically reserved for the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court would be reduced to an appellate body with limited powers, losing its authority to take suo motu notice of cases.

Opposition leaders, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Salman Akram Raja, have accused the government of “decimating the judiciary” by creating a parallel court structure. PTI senator Ali Zafar warned the move would “destroy the independence of the judiciary” and “create friction between the federation and provinces.”

Critics Warn of Centralisation of Power

Legal experts and economists have also raised concerns about proposed revisions to Article 160, which may roll back fiscal autonomy granted to provinces under the 18th Amendment. The central government would regain greater control over resource allocation and policy areas such as education and welfare, effectively reversing devolution.

Despite the widespread criticism, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar defended the legislation as part of the “unfinished agenda” of the 2006 Charter of Democracy, saying it aimed to balance power and improve judicial efficiency.

The bill, requiring a two-thirds majority, is expected to pass smoothly in the National Assembly given the ruling coalition’s strength.