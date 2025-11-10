 Delhi Blast: US Reacts To Explosion Near Red Fort, Says Monitoring Situation Closely
In an exclusive response to IANS, a State Department spokesperson said: "We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance."

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
US Reacts To Explosion Near Red Fort, Says Monitoring Situation Closely | ANI

Washington: The US State Department on Monday reacted to the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, saying it is "closely monitoring the situation" and "stands ready to provide consular assistance".

A powerful blast ripped through cars parked near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, leaving at least 10 people dead and a dozen others injured

Minutes after the blast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation.

According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation.

Similarly, sources added that Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and also with Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka.

The Union Home Minister also spoke to NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date and has advised him to send an NIA team to the spot.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital. Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh.

Neighbourhoods in Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded in the national capital.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of the blast.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier on Monday busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

