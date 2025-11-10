 Delhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG Rushes To Spot
HomeIndiaDelhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG Rushes To Spot

Delhi On High Alert After 8 Killed, 24 Injured In Car Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station; CRPF DIG Rushes To Spot

"Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," the Medical Superintendent of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Car Blast | X

Delhi: A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after an explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday. A car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles and left at least eight people feared dead and 24 injured. All eight died before reaching the hospital.

