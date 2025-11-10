 Delhi Car Blast: Home Minister Amit Shah Confirms Explosion Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says NSG And NIA Begin Probe - VIDEO
The explosion occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the historic Red Fort which is one of the busiest areas in Old Delhi. The blast reportedly took place in a Hyundai i20 car, triggering panic among commuters and local residents.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Says NSG, NIA Teams Begin Investigation - VIDEO |

New Delhi, November 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening confirmed that a blast occurred near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station, leaving several people injured and damaging multiple vehicles.

Shah said that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch, Special Branch, National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have reached the spot and begun a detailed investigation into the incident, which took place around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the historic Red Fort.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued a statement and said, “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives."

He also said, "Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation. Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge."

He further stated, "The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately.”

According to officials, several fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot shortly after the explosion. The injured have been taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

The National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and multiple Delhi Police units are jointly investigating the cause and motive behind the blast. Police sources said that the area has been cordoned off and all nearby CCTV footage is being reviewed for evidence.

Authorities have placed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on high alert as a precautionary measure.

The explosion, which occurred during the evening rush hour, caused heavy traffic congestion in the area. Eyewitnesses reported hearing loud blast sounds followed by smoke and fire from parked vehicles.

Officials have urged the public not to spread rumours on social media and to rely on official updates from the Delhi Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

