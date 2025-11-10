‘Extremely Distressing’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Calm, Orders Probe Into Red Fort Blast |

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday expressed deep sorrow and concern over the powerful explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that claimed at least eight lives and injured 24 others. The blast, which occurred around 7 p.m. near Gate No. 1 of the station, triggered a fire that damaged several vehicles, leaving the national capital on high alert.

Calling the incident “extremely distressing and alarming,” CM Gupta extended her condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. I pray to God that the injured recover swiftly,” she said.

The Chief Minister assured that every possible assistance was being provided to those affected and confirmed that teams from the Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were jointly conducting a detailed investigation into the explosion.

“Every possible assistance is being ensured for the affected people. Teams from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL are working together to conduct a thorough investigation into the entire matter,” she added.

Gupta also appealed to Delhi residents to remain calm and not fall prey to misinformation.

“I appeal to all Delhi residents to avoid rumors and maintain peace. Please rely only on official information issued by the police and administration,” the CM said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in the wake of the blast and spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assess the developments. Government sources said that the Prime Minister was briefed on the latest investigation and rescue efforts.

Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Blast Site

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah personally visited the blast site along with senior Delhi Police officials and reviewed the security arrangements. Shah directed authorities to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to the victims’ families and ordered an immediate inquiry into the cause of the explosion.

The blast has drawn widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum, with leaders such as Aaditya Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor, and Manish Tewari expressing shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives.