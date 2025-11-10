Blast In New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Security Services, District Police Force On Alert |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State security services became alert along with the state police after a blast reported in New Delhi at Metro station on Monday evening, said officials.

The state security services are waiting to get the primary report of the blast, whether it is an accidental blast or a terror act.

On the other hand, major cities of the country had raised high alert after the blast in their area respectively.

The state officials informed that the work of the police force is to keep on alert on each and every information coming to the police is important, and when it comes to massive blast, it is more important.

The officials informed that the SPs of the districts have been alerted through personal communication, whereas no letter has been issued.