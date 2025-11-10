MP News: 14 New Courses In Police Training Aim To Make Cops More Humane

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters has introduced 14 new training courses for police constables in an effort to make them more sensitive and humane towards common people, officials said.

The move comes soon after an incident in Bhopal where an engineering student was allegedly beaten to death by two policemen over a petty issue. Shockingly, one of the accused constables is himself an engineering graduate.

Sources claim constable training has long been handled loosely, though reports on paper often show excellent performance. Once they graduate from training schools, many constables begin to see themselves as “rulers of the world,” said an insider.

For minor offences, constables often act like “strict headmasters,” while habitual offenders manage to break laws with impunity, remaining untouched by enforcement, the source said.

New courses

ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh said several changes have been introduced in constable training to instil greater responsibility and social awareness among recruits.

“Through heartfulness sessions and Bhagwat Gita recitation, their anger management will be improved. Tough physical activities such as crocodile walk, bamboo exercises and half marathon runs will make them stronger. They are also being taught that society’s eyes are always upon them,” Singh said.

Other new inclusions are Rifle PT, circuit training area, half marathon run, daily burpees, grooming sports talent, advanced cyber training (revised Paper 6), monthly cyber quiz, weekly instructor workshops, village-visit community connect, soft skills training, ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives and practice of folk martial arts and folk dances.

Engineer’s killing

In Bhopal, Udit Gaayki, a final-year B.Tech student at Vellore Institute of Technology, was allegedly killed after being assaulted by two constables while returning from a party around 1:30 a.m. on the intervening night of October 9–10, 2025.Both accused policemen are in judicial custody at Bhopal Central Jail.

One of them, Saurabh Kumar Aray from Betul, holds a degree in Electronics Engineering and had scored over 70% in academics. He received 76% in his police evaluation. Ironically, despite sharing an engineering background, he “failed to understand the feelings of a fellow engineer,” said an officer.

The second constable, Santosh Bamniya from Alirajpur, had scored 69.53% in training and received 76% in his SP’s evaluation. He had participated in 100m and 400m race competitions during training.