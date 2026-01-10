 MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers
The Guna administration has issued show-cause notices to 384 Anganwadi workers and helpers for not residing at their designated headquarters. Acting on the collector’s directions, the Women and Child Development Department cited irregular functioning of centres and delayed welfare services. Officials said services may be terminated if the explanations submitted are found unsatisfactory.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Guna administration has issued show-cause notices to 384 Anganwadi workers and helpers for not residing at their designated headquarters, as reported on Saturday.

It is said that the notices have been issued for possible termination of services.

Acting on the directions of Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, the District Programme Officer of the Women and Child Development Department has sought explanations from the workers and helpers concerned.

Anganwadi functioning affected

According to the department, 292 Anganwadi workers and 92 helpers from the various towns of Guna including Aron, Bamori, Chachoda, Guna Rural and Raghogarh project areas, do not live at their assigned headquarters. Instead, they used to commute from far away places. 

It is said that this has affected the regular functioning of Anganwadi centres and delayed the delivery of welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

The department also said multiple complaints were received from the public regarding irregular operations of these centres. 

Services likely to be terminated

The notices have been issued to ensure timely and proper functioning of Anganwadi services.

Officials said that if the replies submitted by the workers and helpers are found unsatisfactory, further action will be taken to terminate their services after due approval.

