 Bhopal Power Cut November 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Professor Colony, Tagore Nagar, Ambar complex & More Check Full List
Power company officials said the shutdown is necessary for routine maintenance and system improvement works. Supply will be restored once maintenance activities are completed.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 08:55 PM IST
Bhopal Power Cut November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ajanta Complex, Bapu Ki Kutiya, Police Housing & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted for 4 to 6 hours in around 25 areas of Bhopal on November 11, Tuesday, due to maintenance work by the electricity department.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to complete essential electricity-related tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas: Professor Colony, Old Vidhansabha, Kumharpura Jj, Mvm Coolage, Tofkhana, Yadav Pura, Rustam Priser, Mahila Thana, Aam Wali Bagiya

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Ambar complex all nearest area

Time: 08:00 am to 10:00 am

Reason: Departmental work

Areas:Indraprasth,suncity,indravihar , aditya avenew,Huj House,Manuabhan Tekdi etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas:: Panchwati Colony park no.1 ,2,3,4 and Hotel Nirmal Residency Bhopal Girls school

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Tagore Nagar, Indraaa nagar, Deep mohini, Gopal Nagar, Chapati Kendra, Jan Sahyog Colony, Sukh Sagar Phase-3,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

