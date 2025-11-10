Bhopal Power Cut November 11: Power To Remain Disrupted In Professor Colony, Tagore Nagar, Ambar complex & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut November 9: Power To Remain Disrupted In Ajanta Complex, Bapu Ki Kutiya, Police Housing & More Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will remain disrupted for 4 to 6 hours in around 25 areas of Bhopal on November 11, Tuesday, due to maintenance work by the electricity department.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to complete essential electricity-related tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Areas: Professor Colony, Old Vidhansabha, Kumharpura Jj, Mvm Coolage, Tofkhana, Yadav Pura, Rustam Priser, Mahila Thana, Aam Wali Bagiya

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Ambar complex all nearest area

Time: 08:00 am to 10:00 am

Reason: Departmental work

Areas:Indraprasth,suncity,indravihar , aditya avenew,Huj House,Manuabhan Tekdi etc.

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas:: Panchwati Colony park no.1 ,2,3,4 and Hotel Nirmal Residency Bhopal Girls school

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work

Areas: Tagore Nagar, Indraaa nagar, Deep mohini, Gopal Nagar, Chapati Kendra, Jan Sahyog Colony, Sukh Sagar Phase-3,

Time: 10:00 am to 16:00

Reason: Departmental work