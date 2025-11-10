MP News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies After Drunk Friend Attack Him With An Axe In Ashoknagar

MP News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies After Drunken Friend Attack With An Axe In Ashoknagar | Representative Image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man dies after a drunk youth attacks him with an axe over a petty issue in Ashoknagar on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Mandsaur Mill area of ​​the Ashoknagar district.

According to the reports, the accused attacked the youth several times, seriously injuring him and fracturing his head. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward. Police have registered a murder case against the accused.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Vicky, son of Naresh Balmiki, a resident of Mandsaur Mill. The deceased's elder brother, Lakhan Balu, said that a neighbor informed them that Golu Meena had attacked Vicky with an axe. According to Lakhan, Vicky and Golu were friends, but three days earlier, they had a minor dispute.

At the time of the incident, both the accused Golu Meena and the deceased Vicky were drunk. Vicky was sitting in the locality and drinking alcohol, when suddenly Golu Meena came there and attacked Vicky with an axe out of anger.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ravi Pratap Chauhan said that the accused carried out this attack out of anger over a dispute that had occurred a few days ago.

Vicky was seriously injured in the attack and died in the hospital. A case of murder has been registered against the accused Golu Meena.