MP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari slammed the Madhya Pradesh government after a disturbing video from Vidisha went viral, showing a girl sitting by the roadside and eating food from a garbage dump.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Patwari criticised the government for ignoring the suffering of the poor. He said that while leaders deliver long speeches in other states, “children in Madhya Pradesh are forced to eat from garbage.”

Heartbreaking scene! In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, a girl was eating something after searching it from the garbage lying on the road. #Vishwaguru #AmritKaal #3trillion pic.twitter.com/SIzmkVdjae — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) November 10, 2025

In a video message, Patwari slammed the MP government and said that state has become number one in malnutrition, infant mortality, and crimes against women.

He added that “Behne gayab ho rahi hain, bachche bhookhe hain, aur sarkar khamosh hai” (Sisters are going missing, children are hungry, and the government is silent).

Urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said, “Aap Bihar jaakar lambe bhashan dete hain, par MP ki vastavikta se mooh mod liya hai” (You go to Bihar and give long speeches, but have turned away from MP’s reality).

He reminded that the CM had promised ₹3000 under the Ladli Behna scheme, but the amount has not yet been provided.

Patwari further said that the state’s financial condition is collapsing under debt, yet speeches continue instead of action. He urged Yadav to face the ground reality and take decisions that can bring Madhya Pradesh out of this crisis.

Patwari Expresses Support

He added, “Hum aapka sahyog karna chahte hain, kuch aise nirnay lijiye ki Madhya Pradesh in samasyaon se bahar aaye” (We want to support you, please take decisions that help Madhya Pradesh come out of these problems).

“Agar aapko mukhiyamantri ka sthan mila hai, to isse nibhaiye (If you have been given the position of Chief Minister, fulfill its responsibility),” Patwari concluded.