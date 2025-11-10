 MP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Government
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Government

MP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams BJP Government

He reminded that the CM had promised ₹3000 under the Ladli Behna scheme, but the amount has not yet been provided.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress chief Jitu Patwari slammed the Madhya Pradesh government after a disturbing video from Vidisha went viral, showing a girl sitting by the roadside and eating food from a garbage dump.

Sharing the video on his social media handle, Patwari criticised the government for ignoring the suffering of the poor. He said that while leaders deliver long speeches in other states, “children in Madhya Pradesh are forced to eat from garbage.”

Watch the video below :

In a video message, Patwari slammed the MP government and said that state has become number one in malnutrition, infant mortality, and crimes against women.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike; Demands Implementation Of 2019 Agreement And Employee Benefits
Mumbai: BEST Union Leader Shashank Rao Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike; Demands Implementation Of 2019 Agreement And Employee Benefits
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹37.7 Lakh In Separate Smuggling Cases At CSMIA
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Drugs Worth ₹14 Crore And Gold Valued At ₹37.7 Lakh In Separate Smuggling Cases At CSMIA
Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Family Member Shares Health Update
Prem Chopra, 90, Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Family Member Shares Health Update
Freebies Worth Over ₹20 Crore Seized In By-Election Of Just One Seat In Rajasthan
Freebies Worth Over ₹20 Crore Seized In By-Election Of Just One Seat In Rajasthan

He added that “Behne gayab ho rahi hain, bachche bhookhe hain, aur sarkar khamosh hai” (Sisters are going missing, children are hungry, and the government is silent).

Hear Him Speak Below:

Urging Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said, “Aap Bihar jaakar lambe bhashan dete hain, par MP ki vastavikta se mooh mod liya hai” (You go to Bihar and give long speeches, but have turned away from MP’s reality).

He reminded that the CM had promised ₹3000 under the Ladli Behna scheme, but the amount has not yet been provided.

Read Also
MP News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Khajuraho–Banaras Vande Bharat; CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

Patwari further said that the state’s financial condition is collapsing under debt, yet speeches continue instead of action. He urged Yadav to face the ground reality and take decisions that can bring Madhya Pradesh out of this crisis.

Patwari Expresses Support

He added, “Hum aapka sahyog karna chahte hain, kuch aise nirnay lijiye ki Madhya Pradesh in samasyaon se bahar aaye” (We want to support you, please take decisions that help Madhya Pradesh come out of these problems).

“Agar aapko mukhiyamantri ka sthan mila hai, to isse nibhaiye (If you have been given the position of Chief Minister, fulfill its responsibility),” Patwari concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Blast In New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Security Services, District Police Force On Alert

Blast In New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Security Services, District Police Force On Alert

MP News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies After Drunk Friend Attack Him With An Axe In Ashoknagar

MP News: 23-Year-Old Man Dies After Drunk Friend Attack Him With An Axe In Ashoknagar

MP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams...

MP News: Viral Video Shows Girl Picking Food From Garbage In Vidisha; Congress' Jitu Patwari Slams...

MP News: Bhopal Division Earns Over ₹20 Crore From 3.6 Lakh Cases In 7 Months Through Ticket...

MP News: Bhopal Division Earns Over ₹20 Crore From 3.6 Lakh Cases In 7 Months Through Ticket...

MP News: Missed Train In 2013, 81-Year-Old Gwalior Man Wins 12-Year-Long Legal Battle Against...

MP News: Missed Train In 2013, 81-Year-Old Gwalior Man Wins 12-Year-Long Legal Battle Against...