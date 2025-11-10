 MP News: Bhopal Division Earns Over ₹20 Crore From 3.6 Lakh Cases In 7 Months Through Ticket Checking Campaign
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Railway Division’s Commercial Department has earned ₹23.29 crore from 3,63,279 cases detected during ticket-checking drives conducted between April and October in the current financial year.

These include passengers found travelling without tickets, with improper tickets, or carrying unbooked luggage.

According to officials, a total of 1,86,907 passengers were caught travelling without tickets, 1,74,700 were found with improper tickets, and 1,674 cases involved unbooked luggage.

In the month of October alone, during a special ticket-checking campaign, officials detected 25,171 cases of ticketless travel, 23,665 cases of improper tickets, and 196 cases of unbooked luggage.

From these 49,032 cases, the Bhopal division earned ₹3 crore in revenue, contributing significantly to its overall earnings.

Railway officials said the continuous checking drives aim to ensure that passengers follow rules and to reduce ticketless travel. They added that regular inspections not only help improve revenue but also promote discipline among commuters.

The department has planned to continue such checking drives in the coming months to maintain this positive momentum.

Officials said that these campaigns not only help increase the division’s revenue but also encourage passengers to follow railway rules and travel responsibly.

