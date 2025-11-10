Bhopal News: 3 Sandipani Schools To Get ₹30-Cr Building In New Year; They Will Have 45 Rooms, AI Lab & Sports Facilities |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three Sandipani schools in Bhopal district will get their own new buildings in the New Year. Construction of the buildings in Barrai, Karond and Berasia is underway.

The buildings for all three schools will be completed by December and handed over to the department in January.

The construction began last year and has now reached its final stage. The school buildings are being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore each. Only the electric and water pipeline fittings remain to be completed.

In all three new Sandipani school buildings, every need from sports to entertainment has been taken care of. Arrangements will be made for indoor and outdoor games.

Currently, the number of students in the three schools is more than one thousand each. Each of the three school buildings will have 40 to 45 rooms. Separate labs for physics, chemistry, biology and computer science will be set up in the buildings. An artificial intelligence lab will also be set up.