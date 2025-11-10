MP News: Lab Technician Raped, Impregnated On Pretext of Marriage In Jabalpur; Accused Forced Her To Abort Child

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped and impregnated on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The victim worked as a lab technician at a government college.

The accused has been identified as Shival Singh, a resident of Seoni. According to police reports, Singh befriended the victim and, the duo started talking and meeting more than usual. The two grew close and, even made wedding plans. The accused, promising to marry her, took her to a private hotel in Vijaynagar area where he allegedly raped her.

When the victim got pregnant, Singh reportedly took her to Indore to undergo an abortion. Later, when the victim brought up the topic of marriage, Singh allegedly assaulted and threatened her to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and filed a formal complaint against the accused. Acting promptly upon the complaint, police registered case under sections related to exploitation, rape and cheating and launched a manhunt.

Vijaynagar police, traced the accused in Chhapara of Seoni from where he was apprehended. Further investigations is underway and action will be taken on the basis of evidences and the victim's statement.