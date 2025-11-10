Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near Brilliant Convention Centre |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case for culpable homicide not amounting to death against the errant driver and three other car companions in connection with the SUV accident near Brilliant Convention Centre claiming lives of two BTech students while leaving a law student critically injured.

The police have detained one of the four accused Shivam Kushwah, the brother of the owner Abhijeet Kushwah who was also sitting in the car along with their two friends from Narmadapuram. The police have identified all the four and are searching for the remaining three accused.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were driving towards Vijay Nagar in the car that was brand-new, purchased on Friday evening just nine hours before the accident.

Read Also Indore News: 5 Students Hurt As Beaker With Acid Bursts In Chemistry Lab

The incident occurred late on Friday night around 2 am under Lasudia police station limits when the SUV, speeding from the direction of Nakshatra Square, rammed their bike from behind. The impact threw all three onto the road and the motorcycle was trapped under the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Ayush (23), son of Ajay Rathore, a resident of Mundi, Khandwa and Krishnapal (21), son of Jeevan Singh Tanwar, a resident of Chhegaon Makhan, Khandwa. Shreyansh Rathore, who is a cousin of Ayush, suffered serious injuries.

Seeing the gravity of the accident, the police have registered the case under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 105 of BNS).

Earlier, the family members alleged that Life Care hospital staff showed inhumanity towards the victim as they laid on the road just outside the hospital for at least half an hour. They did not assist the injured despite repeated pleas.

Shreyansh still unconscious

The family members said that Shreyansh was admitted to a private hospital in the city and has not regained consciousness even after two days of the accident. Blood is being transfused to him.

CCTV of the accident surfaces

The CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media on Sunday night in which the three victims were seen taking a turn on their bike at a cut near the petrol pump when the speeding SUV struck them. After the accident, the accused were seen standing and talking for a brief time on the road before fleeing the scene.