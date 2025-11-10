 Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near Brilliant Convention Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near Brilliant Convention Centre

Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near Brilliant Convention Centre

After the accident, the accused were seen standing and talking for a brief time on the road before fleeing the scene

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near Brilliant Convention Centre |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case for culpable homicide not amounting to death against the errant driver and three other car companions in connection with the SUV accident near Brilliant Convention Centre claiming lives of two BTech students while leaving a law student critically injured.

The police have detained one of the four accused Shivam Kushwah, the brother of the owner Abhijeet Kushwah who was also sitting in the car along with their two friends from Narmadapuram. The police have identified all the four and are searching for the remaining three accused.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused were driving towards Vijay Nagar in the car that was brand-new, purchased on Friday evening just nine hours before the accident.

Read Also
Indore News: 5 Students Hurt As Beaker With Acid Bursts In Chemistry Lab
article-image

The incident occurred late on Friday night around 2 am under Lasudia police station limits when the SUV, speeding from the direction of Nakshatra Square, rammed their bike from behind. The impact threw all three onto the road and the motorcycle was trapped under the vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sees Spike In Abandoned Newborn Cases As Police, CWCs Step In To Rescue Infants And Ensure Safe Adoption
Mumbai Sees Spike In Abandoned Newborn Cases As Police, CWCs Step In To Rescue Infants And Ensure Safe Adoption
Mumbai Crime News: Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar
Mumbai Crime News: Driver Arrested For Drugging, Raping & Blackmailing Domestic Worker Using Obscene Photos In Walkeshwar
Mumbai: MSRTC Senior Clerk Arrested For Embezzling ₹21.80 Lakh Meant For Tax Payments
Mumbai: MSRTC Senior Clerk Arrested For Embezzling ₹21.80 Lakh Meant For Tax Payments
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17 Minors
Powai Hostage Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Awaits Crucial FSL Report In Sensational Kidnapping Of 17 Minors

The deceased were identified as Ayush (23), son of Ajay Rathore, a resident of Mundi, Khandwa and Krishnapal (21), son of Jeevan Singh Tanwar, a resident of Chhegaon Makhan, Khandwa. Shreyansh Rathore, who is a cousin of Ayush, suffered serious injuries.

Seeing the gravity of the accident, the police have registered the case under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (section 105 of BNS).

Earlier, the family members alleged that Life Care hospital staff showed inhumanity towards the victim as they laid on the road just outside the hospital for at least half an hour. They did not assist the injured despite repeated pleas.

Shreyansh still unconscious

The family members said that Shreyansh was admitted to a private hospital in the city and has not regained consciousness even after two days of the accident. Blood is being transfused to him.

CCTV of the accident surfaces

The CCTV footage of the accident went viral on social media on Sunday night in which the three victims were seen taking a turn on their bike at a cut near the petrol pump when the speeding SUV struck them. After the accident, the accused were seen standing and talking for a brief time on the road before fleeing the scene. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding SUV Mows Down Pedestrians In Rewa

MP News: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding SUV Mows Down Pedestrians In Rewa

Indore News: BTech Graduate Going To Khatu Shyam Succumbs To Accidental Injuries

Indore News: BTech Graduate Going To Khatu Shyam Succumbs To Accidental Injuries

Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near...

Indore News: Driver And 3 Others Booked For Culpable Homicide, One Detained For SUV Accident Near...

From Reluctant Walker To Marathon Pioneer: The Man Who Made Indore Run

From Reluctant Walker To Marathon Pioneer: The Man Who Made Indore Run

Indore News: Retimandi Substation Project Stalled Amid Tug-Of-War Over Land Ownership

Indore News: Retimandi Substation Project Stalled Amid Tug-Of-War Over Land Ownership