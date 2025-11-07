Indore News: 5 Students Hurt As Beaker With Acid Bursts In Chemistry Lab |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five students and a teacher were injured when a conical flask burst during a demonstration using dilute hydrochloric acid in the chemistry laboratory of Shishukunj International School in the Kanadiya police station area on Friday morning.

The school administration did not inform the police and attempted to cover up the incident, calling it minor. However, the police and district administration took suo motu cognizance and launched an investigation.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 AM while students were observing an experiment involving dilute hydrochloric acid. The school said the incident was minor and that the parents had been informed.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said, “We received information through the media about an accident during a chemistry class at Shishukunj International School in the Jhalaria area. As per the preliminary inquiry, two teachers were demonstrating an experiment with dilute hydrochloric acid to Class VIIF when a small explosion occurred in a glass beaker. Initial findings indicated that five children sustained minor injuries. None of the injuries is serious. The school administration promptly provided first aid and the students are not in critical condition.”

In a statement, the school said, “While demonstrating a chemistry experiment to Class VII, a conical flask containing 5 ml of diluted HCl (regularly used in school labs) broke and a few droplets and tiny shards fell on the teacher and 4–5 students. Their parents were informed and a dermatologist was called immediately, who noted redness and itchiness. All students received first aid in consultation with the dermatologist. Parents of the concerned students were informed by the school.”

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said the police were conducting a thorough investigation and would take action if any negligence was found.

Small incident: Principal

School principal Lalita Singh said, “As it was a small incident, we did not inform the police. It occurred during the science period of Class VII. The teacher was demonstrating an experiment with dilute HCl in the presence of a lab assistant while the students stood in a semi-circle.”

Collector takes cognisance

District collector Shivam Verma took cognizance of the incident and sent a team led by SDM Om Narayan Badkul to investigate and assess the situation. SDM Badkul said all students and teachers were safe and no one sustained serious injuries.