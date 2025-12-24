MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang

MP News: Farmer Loan Waiver, ₹300 crore Aid Given; Says Minister Vishwas Sarang | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cooperative and Sports Minister Vishwas Sarang said cooperative societies became financially weak due to fake farmer loan waivers carried out by former 15-month-old Congress government.

To help cooperative banks recover, the BJP-led state government provided Rs 300 crore, distributed among six cooperative banks at an average of Rs 50 crore each. This doubled their loan distribution capacity to Rs 600 crore.

Sarang was speaking to media while presenting two years’ achievements of cooperative and sports departments on Wednesday.

He said that farmers have been adversely affected by scams or irregularities by officials. To prevent such issues, a Kisan Nyay Scheme is being introduced. Efforts are being made to connect Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) with at least three businesses. For defaulter farmers, a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will be implemented.

Sports vision: MP to be a sports hub of India by 2047

Vishvas Sarang, who also holds the sports portfolio, said a target has been set to make Madhya Pradesh a sports hub of India by 2047. The minister said helipads will also be developed at major stadiums in the state. Under the skill enhancement programme, MoU will be signed to facilitate training of players under foreign coaches and academies. The minister said that one sports complex will be constructed in every assembly constituency of the state.

Future work plan

1. Khelo MP Youth Games 2025 – Madhya Pradesh Ka Olympic will be held from January 10 to 31. Participating players will get priority in state team selection.

2. Sports tourism is being promoted to boost state economy