 Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Tree Felling For Ayodhya Bypass 10-Lane Project Till Jan 8
Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Tree Felling For Ayodhya Bypass 10-Lane Project Till Jan 8

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, has ordered an immediate stay on tree felling for the proposed 10-lane widening of Ayodhya Bypass Road in Bhopal until the next hearing on January 8, 2026. Order came during a special hearing held on Wednesday.

The bench comprising Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi heard the matter. Project involves widening a 16-km stretch from Asaram Tiraaha to Ratnagiri Tiraaha, which may require felling 8,000–12,000 trees. Over 1,500 trees have already been cut by NHAI.

The petition was filed by environmental activist Nitin Saxena, alleging project authorities failed to comply with Madhya Pradesh Preservation of Trees (Urban Areas) Act, 2001, and earlier NGT directions.

During hearing, Tribunal noted minutes of Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) meeting on alternative alignments, tree felling and compensatory afforestation were neither on record nor public. Tribunal directed complete stay on cutting trees, but clarified that other construction activities not involving tree cutting may continue. Next hearing is scheduled for January 8, 2026.

Special session hearing

Petitioner Nitin Saxena told Free Press that an application for special session hearing was filed and accepted by Tribunal a few days ago. “Hearing conducted by jury members from Chennai, after which stay order was issued till next date,” he said.

NHAI’s stand

Responding to order, NHAI Project Director Devansh Nuwal said all necessary permissions from CEC were obtained, and work carried out in accordance with approvals, without violations.

Way forward

After this stay, we will proceed based on advice of our legal team,” Nuwal said. He said minutes of CEC meeting were submitted along with other documents. “At present, it is unclear whether Tribunal has not accepted MoM or has not received it,” he said.

