 Indore News: Celebrate True Spirit Of Christmas; Bishop Thomas Mathew Kuttimackal
Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city lights up with decorations and festive cheer ahead of Christmas, Bishop Thomas Mathew Kuttimackal of the Catholic Diocese of Indore believes that people should celebrate the true spirit of the festival and try to understand the meaning behind traditions like carols and Christmas trees. 

In an interaction with the Free Press, Bishop Thomas Mathew explained that Christmas Eve follows a simple, time-honoured rhythm rooted in prayers, spiritual preparation and liturgical worship, with the midnight Eucharistic Mass remaining the heart of celebrations.

Bishop Mathew emphasised that Christmas should bring inner peace rather than mere merriment, urging people to bring Christmas back to Christ and celebrate with faith, hope and love.

