Indore News: Celebrate True Spirit Of Christmas; Bishop Thomas Mathew Kuttimackal | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city lights up with decorations and festive cheer ahead of Christmas, Bishop Thomas Mathew Kuttimackal of the Catholic Diocese of Indore believes that people should celebrate the true spirit of the festival and try to understand the meaning behind traditions like carols and Christmas trees.

In an interaction with the Free Press, Bishop Thomas Mathew explained that Christmas Eve follows a simple, time-honoured rhythm rooted in prayers, spiritual preparation and liturgical worship, with the midnight Eucharistic Mass remaining the heart of celebrations.

This year’s theme, Pilgrims of Hope, resonates with the Jubilee Year 2025 declared by Pope Francis. Bishop Mathew described human life as a short pilgrimage guided by hope—hope for a better future and a call to live the present with purpose, compassion and responsibility. He highlighted love, hope, peace and joy as the four pillars of Christmas, embodied in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.

Cautioning against over-commercialisation, he said symbols like Santa Claus and decorative displays should not overshadow Christ. While acknowledging Santa’s roots in Saint Nicholas, he urged people to understand the meaning behind traditions such as cribs, carols, Christmas trees and even the term “X-mas.”

Bishop Mathew emphasised that Christmas should bring inner peace rather than mere merriment, urging people to bring Christmas back to Christ and celebrate with faith, hope and love.