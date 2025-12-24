MP News: Man Kidnapped At Gunpoint Over Election Dispute In Shivpuri; CCTV Captures Incident

MP News: Young Man Kidnapped At Gunpoint Over Election Dispute In Shivpuri, Released After Hours; CCTV Captures Incident |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man was forcibly abducted at gunpoint by four people in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. A CCTV video of the incident has also surfaced.

According to the information, Chhavendra Thakur was warming himself by a fire in Ward No 5 of Pichhore with few of his friends when a Scorpio car suddenly stopped nearby.

Four men got out of the car one by one. They grabbed Chhavendra and forcibly put him into the car at gunpoint. Meanwhile, two other people who were with Chhavendra tried to save him, but the miscreants pushed them away and fled.

Check out the video:

Upon receiving information about the kidnapping, the family informed the police and submitted the CCTV footage as an evidence. The police immediately registered a case of kidnapping and launched a search operation. Under police pressure, the abductors released Chhavendra after a few hours and escaped.

According to Chhavendra Thakur, the kidnappers were identified as Vijay Pal, Jitendra, Rahish, and one other person. He had an ongoing dispute with these individuals related to elections. The police have recorded Chhavendra Thakur's statement and are continuing their investigation.