MP News: Marriage Gardens In Susner Lack Fire Safety, Licenses; Locals Demand Urgent Action To Prevent Accidents During Wedding Season

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): As the wedding season continues, a number of marriage gardens and dharamshalas in Susner have been found functioning without basic safety measures or proper permissions.

According to information shared by the municipal council, many venues are operating without firefighting equipment, CCTV cameras, valid licenses, and designated parking areas.

Officials confirmed that several of these establishments have not renewed their mandatory operating licenses as required under safety regulations.

Investigations revealed that some garden operators continue to host events despite lacking approvals from fire and sanitation departments. The absence of proper safety mechanisms and crowd management systems has raised concerns about the risks such violations pose to guests and nearby residents.

Residents have also complained about loud DJ music beyond the 10 pm limit, improper waste disposal and vehicles blocking roads due to limited parking space. Locals urged the administration to carry out inspections and take strict action against unlicensed venues to ensure compliance with fire safety and hygiene standards.

Municipal officials stated that a comprehensive inspection drive will soon be conducted across the town. They assured that action will be taken against marriage gardens and dharamshalas operating without following the prescribed norms.

Citizens have called for regular monitoring, public awareness, and transparent licensing to make sure that all event venues operate responsibly and that weddings remain safe and organised for both hosts and attendees.