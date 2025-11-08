Indore News: Water Supply To Be Hit In Several Areas On November 8-9 | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many colonies in the city will have to face drinking water crisis as Narmada Project Department has announced a temporary shutdown of the Narmada Phase I, II and III pipelines for next two days to carry out essential maintenance and connection works.

The shutdown is necessary for the installation of a 60 MW solar power plant transmission line and its connection to the 132 kV substation. Besides, the following works will be undertaken during this period: replacement of rubber packing at Pump House No 3, laying of a 1400 mm diameter MS pipeline and repair work of submersible pumps near the Narmada riverside.

To complete these activities safely, a shutdown has been scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm.

Read Also Indore News: 5 Students Hurt As Beaker With Acid Bursts In Chemistry Lab

These overhead tanks may fill way below capacity or remain empty during the maintenance period.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the shutdown period. Water supply will be restored gradually once the maintenance work is completed.

November 8: Colonies connected to overhead water tanks in following areas to be hit

Bilawali Tank, Annapurna Tank, Cotton Adda, PWD Campus, Paganispaga, Bhawarkuan, Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No 94, Radio Colony, MY Hospital Campus, Yeshwant Club, Scheme No 54, Bajrang Nagar etc.

November 9: Colonies connected to overhead water tanks in following areas to be hit

Annapurna, Chhatribagh, Rajmohalla, AOG Line, Lokmanya Nagar, Dravina Nagar, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Kushwaha Mohalla, Narwal, Agarbatti Complex, Tigaria Badshah, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Gandhi Hall, Malhar Ashram, Bilawali, Bhawarkuan, Khatiwala, Sneh Nagar, Gadi Adda, CP Shekhar Nagar, MY Hospital, PWD, Yeshwant Club, Cotton Adda, Kulkarni ka Bhatta, MIG, Nanda Nagar Road No 13, Barfani Dham, Sukhliya, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Scheme No 54, Scheme No 74, Scheme No 114 (Part 2), Nanak Nagar, Scheme No 94, Musakhedi, Tuti Press, Mahaveer Nagar, Khajrana, Scheme No 71, Scheme No. 114 (Part 1), Scheme No 78, Scheme No 78 (Slice 1), Scheme No 78 (Slice 2), Loha Mandi, Rajiv Awas Vihar, Scheme No 113 and Scheme No 136.