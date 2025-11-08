 150 Years Of Vande Mataram: BSF Band And Kalapathak Troupe Make Atmosphere Patriotic In Indore
150 Years Of Vande Mataram: BSF Band And Kalapathak Troupe Make Atmosphere Patriotic In Indore

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was the chief guest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A commemorative event to marks 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated with great pomp at the Collector office on Friday. Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya was the chief guest at the event. MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Ramesh Mendola, collector Shivam Verma, IMC cCommissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, IDA CEO Dr Parikshit Jhade, DCP Anand Kaladgi, additional collector Navjeevan Vijay Panwar, Rinkesh Vaishya, Nisha Damor and other officials and employees were present on the occasion.

Everyone sang the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ joyfully in uniform tone at the event. On this occasion, a pledge was taken to adopt and promote indigenous products. The attendees also watched live PM Narendra Modi's address being telecasted from New Delhi. The BSF band and the Kalapathak troupe performed patriotic songs, making the entire atmosphere with patriotic fervour.

It was reported that the Government of India will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ across the country for the next one year from November 7 this year to November 7 next year. Given the historical and cultural significance of ‘Vande Mataram,’ various activities will be organised throughout the year in 4 phases.

The first phase will run from November 7 to 14. The second phase will be held from 19th to 26th January 2026 (Republic Day), the third phase will run from 7 to 15 August 2026 (with Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan) and the fourth phase from 1 to 7 November 2026.

