 Indore News: Over 400 Camps To Be Held Under Electricity Bill Settlement Scheme
So far, over 1,000 consumers under the company’s jurisdiction have availed the benefits of the scheme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide maximum benefit to consumers under the Electricity Bill Settlement Scheme launched by the State government, West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has stepped up preparations for large-scale implementation across Malwa-Nimar region.

So far, over 1,000 consumers under the company’s jurisdiction have availed the benefits of the scheme, receiving rebates totaling around Rs 13 lakh, while the company has collected Rs 83 lakh in revenue through these settlements.

Under the ongoing drive, more than 400 camps will be organised across the company’s service areas. Of these, around 60 camps will be held within Indore city and about 40 in Indore rural circle. Similarly, 100 camps are scheduled in Dewas district, 60 in Ujjain, 50 in Dhar, 22 in Shajapur and 11 in Agar.

Camps will also be conducted in other districts in Malwa-Nimar region, including zones and distribution centres, to ensure that eligible consumers can clear their pending electricity dues in lump-sum or installments, and receive rebates as per eligibility under the government’s directive.

West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh has instructed officials to ensure wide publicity for the scheme through posters, banners, WhatsApp messages, videos and audio announcements, so that more consumers can take advantage of the opportunity.

Under the scheme, consumers with outstanding electricity bills for more than three months are eligible for a rebate of 50 per cent to 100 per cent on the existing surcharge, depending on their payment mode and eligibility.

