 Indore News: Action Against 842 For Not Wearing Helmets
In two days, fines were collected from 1690 violators. Most of the violators are below the age of 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 12:51 AM IST
Indore News: Action Against 842 For Not Wearing Helmets | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During an ongoing drive and helmet awareness campaign, the traffic police on Friday took action against 842 people riding two-wheelers without helmets. The special drive is being conducted in the city after instructions from the police headquarters in Bhopal.

 Additional DCP (traffic) Santosh Kaul informed the Free Press that different teams at the main squares in the city took action against 842 violators till 8 PM. The drive was going on till late night. In two days, fines were collected from 1690 violators. Most of the violators are below the age of 30.

