Indore News: Action Against 842 For Not Wearing Helmets

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During an ongoing drive and helmet awareness campaign, the traffic police on Friday took action against 842 people riding two-wheelers without helmets. The special drive is being conducted in the city after instructions from the police headquarters in Bhopal.

Additional DCP (traffic) Santosh Kaul informed the Free Press that different teams at the main squares in the city took action against 842 violators till 8 PM. The drive was going on till late night. In two days, fines were collected from 1690 violators. Most of the violators are below the age of 30.

Simultaneously, the police teams are also making people, especially the elderly, aware of the importance of wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers. The people are also being made aware of the necessity of following other traffic rules such as not parking vehicles in the no-parking zone and not to drive vehicles on the wrong side etc.

Officials said that the helmet drive would continue. It is mandatory for the pillion riders to wear helmets to save their lives, so the police will also take action against the bike rider if his pillion rider is found without a helmet.