Indore News: Taught IPC But Questions Asked About BNS, DAVV Cancels Paper After Major Syllabus Mix-Up In Law Exam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major case of negligence has once again come to light at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) during the fifth semester law exams. Students were given a question paper prepared from a new syllabus that had not yet been introduced or taught in their classes.

The incident occurred during the Law of Crime paper held on Friday for students of LLB, BA LLB and B.Com LLB (Session 2023–24). Around 1,000 students appeared for the exam across various centres in the city in the 11 am to 2 pm session.

As soon as the papers were distributed, many students raised objections, stating that several topics mentioned in the paper were not part of their prescribed syllabus. Exam centres immediately reported the issue to the university control room.

Upon enquiry, subject experts confirmed that the questions were incorrect and based on the wrong syllabus. The paper, which should have been set from the old syllabus covering the Indian Penal Code for students of 2023-24 batch, was instead prepared using the new 2025–26 syllabus based on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Realising the error, the university cancelled the examination and instructed all centres to stop the test. Fortunately, students had not yet begun attempting the paper when the cancellation order was issued, approximately 15–20 minutes after the exam began.

Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari confirmed the development, stating: “The Law of Crime paper was mistakenly prepared using the new syllabus for the 2025–26 session instead of the 2023–24 syllabus. The exam has been cancelled and a new date will be announced shortly.”