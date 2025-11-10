Indore News: BTech Graduate Going To Khatu Shyam Succumbs To Accidental Injuries | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth succumbed to his accidental injuries at the city's hospital on Saturday night after struggling for over two weeks.

He had met with an accident in Rajasthan on October 21 when he had gone along with his friends to offer prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district. Their car collided with a tree, causing him severe injuries, leading to his death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Kunal Verma, a resident of Musakhedi. His family members said that Kunal had done his BTech and was looking for a job.

On October 21, he had gone to Khatu Shyam Temple with his friends. He was sitting in the co-driver seat when their car collided with a tree in Tonk district. He was initially admitted to a local hospital in Rajasthan.

Later, he was brought back to the city and was undergoing treatment at a city’s private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.