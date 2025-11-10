 Indore News: BTech Graduate Going To Khatu Shyam Succumbs To Accidental Injuries
Indore News: BTech Graduate Going To Khatu Shyam Succumbs To Accidental Injuries

Monday, November 10, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old youth succumbed to his accidental injuries at the city's hospital on Saturday night after struggling for over two weeks.

He had met with an accident in Rajasthan on October 21 when he had gone along with his friends to offer prayers at Khatu Shyam Temple in Sikar district. Their car collided with a tree, causing him severe injuries, leading to his death.

Later, he was brought back to the city and was undergoing treatment at a city’s private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. 

