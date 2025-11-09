MP News: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding SUV Mows Down Pedestrians In Rewa | AI Generated

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A road accident on Sunday evening in Tendua Kothar village of Rewa district claimed four lives and left two others seriously injured, three of the deceased belonged to the same family, said Garh police.

According to police, a speeding white SUV coming from Durg district in Chhattisgarh and heading towards Prayagraj lost control and rammed into people crossing the road.

The victims have been identified as Ramnaresh Saket (35), his daughter Ruchi Saket (12), Rachna Saket (13) all residents of Tendua Kothar and Kamlesh Singh (35), a resident of Haron village. The injured, Sulekha Saket and Soumya Saket, daughters of Munni Lal Saket, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were crossing the road, while one was riding a bike, when the Scorpio hit them at high speed. The impact was so severe that three bodies remained scattered on the road for a long time, leading to outrage among locals, who blocked Rewa Prayagraj road in protest.

Police teams from Garh and Mangawan rushed to the spot and struggled for hours to clear the road. Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal, Commissioner BS Jamod, and Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh visited the hospital to check on the injured and oversee the situation.