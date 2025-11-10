Indore News: 97% Work On 60 MW Jalud Solar Power Plant Complete |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the 60 MW solar power plant at Jalud on Saturday and said that 97 per cent of the project was complete. He was accompanied by water works in-charge Abhishek (Bablu) Sharma and other departmental officials.

During the inspection, the Mayor reviewed the project’s progress, technical setup and potential for energy savings. He said that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), under the guidance of the ministry of new and renewable energy, was setting up a 60 MW solar power project on 210 acres of land located in Samraj and Asukhedi villages.

He said that on completion, the project would help the municipal corporation save nearly 80 lakh units of electricity every month, reducing the electricity bill by Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore monthly. “This initiative will mark a new milestone in establishing Indore as an energy self-reliant city,” he said.

1.23 lakh solar modules to generate 60 MW power

The solar project is spread across 210 acres, divided into seven sections -- Parts 1 to 5 in Samraj will generate 48 MW, while Parts 6 and 7 in Asukhedi will contribute 12 MW of power.

The ultra-modern plant is equipped with 1.23 lakh solar modules, 21 inverters, 7 inverter-duty transformers, 2 power transformers and other advanced technical components.

According to the implementing agency, 97 per cent of the work has been completed and the remaining work is in the final phase.

Mayor directs early completion and commissioning

During the inspection, Bhargav instructed officials to expedite the remaining work and begin testing and commissioning at the earliest. He said that this solar project would not only reduce the IMC’s electricity expenditure substantially but also reinforce Indore’s reputation as a “Green Energy City.”

Officials from various departments, technical experts and project managers were also present during the visit.