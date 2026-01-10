 Indore News: Bounty Announced On Two Absconding Accused Involved In Drugs Trade
The Narcotics Wing of Madhya Pradesh police has announced rewards for the arrest of two absconding accused involved in charas and MD drug trade. DIG Mahesh Chand Jain declared Rs 10,000 for Laden Khan of Runija (Mandsaur) and Rs 5,000 for Faizan Khan of Chhoti Khajrani. Both are linked to separate drug seizures in October 2023. Police assured confidentiality for informers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bounty Announced On Two Absconding Accused Involved In Drugs Trade | Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Wing of the state police has announced a bounty for the arrest of two absconding accused involved in illegal trade of charas and MD drugs.

DIG (Narcotics Wing) Mahesh Chand Jain, declared a reward of Rs 10,000 on absconding accused Laden Khan, a resident of Runija in Mandsaur district, and Rs 5,000 on Faizan Khan of Chhoti Khajrani area of the city.

 According to the officials, on October 21, 2023, acting on a tip-off, Inspector Varsingh Khadiya conducted a raid in Polo Ground and the team had arrested Sujal Kale with 150 grams of charas worth around Rs 1.5 lakh. A case was registered under the NDPS Act. During investigation, it was revealed that the seized charas was supplied by Faizan Khan, who has been absconding since the incident.

 In another case, based on information, it was learned that Rehan Sheikh from Dung district in Rajasthan was supplying MD and was coming to Sarwate Bus Stand on October 18 to deliver the consignment. A team led by Sub-Inspector Ajay Sharma conducted a raid near the railway underbridge and arrested Rehan with 65 grams of MD worth about Rs 6.5 lakh. He was booked under the NDPS Act. During investigation, it was found that the MD was brought from Laden Khan, who has been absconding since then.

Considering the seriousness of both cases, DIG Jain announced the bounty for information leading to the arrest of both accused. The police said that anyone providing information or helping in their arrest will be given the reward and the informer’s identity will be kept confidential.

