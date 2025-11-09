 Indore News: City’s Power Consumer Gains Rs 51k Benefit Under ‘Samadhan Yojana’
Indore News: City's Power Consumer Gains Rs 51k Benefit Under 'Samadhan Yojana'

Consumers can avail of the scheme by visiting their respective zone or distribution centres of West Discom

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
Indore News: City’s Power Consumer Gains Rs 51k Benefit Under ‘Samadhan Yojana’ | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State government’s “Samadhan Yojana”, aimed at providing relief to electricity consumers with pending dues, is showing encouraging results.

A resident of the Malwa Mill area, Lallu Prasad Chandel, benefited by Rs 51,000 under the scheme. He paid only Rs 47,000 towards his outstanding electricity bill and received a substantial waiver of Rs 51,000.

Within just six days of the scheme’s implementation, over 2000 consumers in Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company’s operational area have collectively received benefits worth more than Rs 21 lakh, while the company has successfully recovered Rs 1.30 crore in dues. On average, each consumer has gained about Rs 1,000.

Under the Samadhan Yojana, consumers who clear their pending bills for over three months in a single payment receive a 100 per cent waiver on surcharge. Those opting for installment payments are eligible for 50 per cent to 90 per cent surcharge relief, depending on their consumer category.

Consumers can avail of the scheme by visiting their respective zone or distribution centres of West Discom. Online benefits are also available through the official website mpwz.co.in, where consumers can easily check their eligibility by entering their 10-digit electricity account number (N-10).

